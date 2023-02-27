During her participation in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill, often known as “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif,” has increased her fame and fan base. She became well-known due to her upbeat demeanor, clever one-liners, and sincere feelings. Here are a few of her spellbound BB13 moments:

When she finally got to meet Salman Khan, her idol: When Shehnaaz first saw Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage, she was overwhelmed with emotions and was unable to control them. She gave him a strong hug while beaming with happiness. Later, she thanked the celebrity for giving her a stage on which to display her ability and professed her love for him.

Her friendship with Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship was one of the show’s highlights. They became the season’s favorite Jodi thanks to their humorous banter, touching moments, and unwavering love for one another. Even more of a discussion topic, Shehnaaz admitted to loving Sidharth.

Shehnaaz received the “Best Entertainer” title for the season, which was a major accomplishment for her. She expressed her gratitude to her fans for their love and support while dancing her heart out on stage.

Her hilarious moments during tasks: Shehnaaz’s comic timing was impeccable, and she had a way of making everyone laugh with her funny antics during tasks. Her mimicry of Arti Singh, her funny expressions while dancing, and her ‘tuada kutta Tommy’ dialogue became iconic moments of the show.

Her emotional breakdowns: Shehnaaz was known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, and she had several emotional breakdowns on the show. Her fights with Sidharth, her insecurity about her looks, and her constant need for validation made her relatable to the audience.

Shehnaaz’s journey in Bigg Boss 13 was full of ups and downs, but she emerged as a strong and entertaining contestant. Her honesty and genuineness made her a fan favorite, and she continues to enjoy a massive following even after the show ended.

