Hailey Bieber exudes glitz in orange body-skimming top, see pics

Hailey Bieber is an ardent social media user and influencer. She owns a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram. She currently owns 49.6 million followers on her Instagram. Given her everyday fashion roll ups and daily updates, Hailey always manages to keep her followers enticed and hooked to her profile. However, as of now, Hailey has not been keeping her admirers happy after she mocked Selena Gomez along with her friend Kylie Jenner.

Coming to her fashion, here’s how she is glowing with glam in orange body-skimming top, check out-

In the pictures, we can see Hailey wearing a stunning orange body-skimming full-sleeved top. She teamed it with short blonde blunt haircut. The model completed the look with no makeup on and chose to shine in the beautiful glamourous yellow golden light. Sharing the pictures, Hailey Bieber captioned it with orange emojis.

Here take a look-

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpVhJcrPfTT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

However, soon after Hailey shared the picture on her social media handle, netizens couldn’t help but drop in their views and bring up the current ongoing debacle between Selena-Kylie and Hailey. People came in support to Selena and called out Kylie and Hailey for shaming the former.

A user wrote, “Hailey, Kylie, Chloe, Bailey…. Just a note to young women: you will never look like this. These women are so rich they can fix any “imperfections” they have. Look at Bella and all the Kardashians they literally bought themselves a body and a face. In a world of Haileys be a Jenna Ortega”

Another wrote, “stop posting it’s embarrassing”

A third user wrote, “i gotta be honest. no hate or what but for me, she’s just basic. nothing interesting to look at.”

A fourth one added, “That’s the worst haircut I’ve ever seen lol”

Another one added, “How much did you pay for the nice comments up here?? ”

What are your thoughts on the current ongoing debacle of Kylie and Selena? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com