Hailey Bieber has never failed to astound her fans with her engaging fashion folios online. Time and again, the diva has set off intriguing instances on her Instagram handle all decked up in a gorgeous barbie pink backless adorn. The popular H-town’s model and Instagram influencer accentuated the look with utmost poise in the pictures that she shared on her gram.

However, it’s not just her barbiecore fashion essence that got us wowed, it’s also how the diva went on to share some more from her backyard, looking absolutely gorgeous in each. However, she decided to knock off our eyes with her glamorous adorn in pink.

In the first picture, we can see her wearing a body skimming pink backless mini adorn. She teamed the outfit with sleek blonde hair, dewy soft eyes, pink lips, and blushed highlighted rosy cheeks. The actress posing by the lawn, with all enticing sass in the picture.



In the second one we can see Hailey wearing a beautiful strappy white bra top. She teamed the bralette with baggy denim jeans. The actress completed the look with sleek blonde hair and no makeup. She clicked it while seated all relaxed on the settee.

In the third one we can see Hailey posing all sweet with her niece Iris, both looking sweet and adorable in their baggy warm winter clothes.

Hailey went on to share a stunning moment with her dear beau Justin Bieber, both looking absolutely stunner in the pictures in their glam grand outfit.

She also shared a moment, where she can be spotted partying with her friend. The star wore a sheer red bralette teamed with denim shorts and a sunhat.

