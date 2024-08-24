It’s a Boy! Justin And Hailey Bieber Welcome Their Son With A Sweet Photo

The Bieber family just got a little bigger! Pop sensation and Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, have welcomed their first child. The couple, who have been married since 2018, shared the joyous news with their fans by posting an adorable photo of their baby on Instagram. Check out the picture below!

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy-

Taking to Instagram, Justin Bieber shared a heartwarming picture of his son’s tiny feet, accompanied by a touching welcome note. In the caption, Justin wrote, “Welcome Home,” revealing the baby’s adorable name as “Jack Blues Bieber” with a bear face emoji. The sweet post has already captured the hearts of fans, who are thrilled to celebrate this special moment with the Bieber family.

In May this year, Justin and Hailey Bieber joyfully announced they were expecting a baby through a series of romantic photos. The couple shared a heartwarming video where they renewed their wedding vows. Adding a special twist, Hailey was pictured in her wedding gown, proudly showcasing her baby bump, creating a moment that melted the hearts of their fans.

This new chapter in their lives marks a milestone for the couple, who have often expressed their desire to start a family. As they embrace parenthood, fans eagerly await more glimpses of their little one and the new adventures that await the Biebers.

