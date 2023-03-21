Justin Bieber has had several songs over the previous decade, but it was the oldies-but-goodies like “One Less Lonely Girl,” “Love Me,” and “First Dance” that originally placed him on the map.

With the release of songs like “Holy,” “All Around Me,” and “Anybody” following his marriage to Hailey Baldwin in 2018, Bieber’s music has only grown more mature—and dare we say, sensual. Nevertheless, regardless of which era of Bieber’s music you prefer, his captivating love songs are the ideal accompaniment to play for your partner.

While there are several Justin Bieber’s love songs to pick from, we’ve selected a handful of our favorites that will stand the test of time. Continue reading for 5 of Justin Bieber’s most beautiful love songs.

1. Justin Bieber’s song “Holy”

Love lyrics: “On God/Runnin’ to the altar like a track star/Can’t wait another second/’Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me/Feels so holy”

2. Justin Bieber’s “All Around Me” is a song that is popular in the United States.

Love Lyrics: “I’ll make you feel at ease/You make me feel at ease/

Our love is unwavering/I need you all around me.”

3.”As Long As You Love Me” lyrics by Justin Bieber: “As long as you love me/We might be starving/homeless/broke/As long as you love me/I’ll be your platinum/I’ll be your silver/I’ll be your gold”

4. Justin Bieber’s “Forever,” featuring Post Malone and Clever Love Lyrics: “I swear I’m going to love you ’till my dying day.”

“Wake up with your face in my chest/Your favorite hiding place.”

5.“E.T.A.,” by Justin Bieber

Lyrics of Love: “I was born ready for you/Skin sweeter than cinnamon/Eyes deeper than ocean”.