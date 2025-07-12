Justin Bieber’s seventh studio album ‘Swag’ makes subtle hints at his conjugal life

Justin Bieber is making all the buzz with his new studio album release, ‘Swag.’ Released on Friday, July 11th, Swag is making a big splash for all the right reasons, and we can’t help but make it a big deal too. Soon after the album was released, the song ‘Walking Away’ caught fire amongst fans. They pointed out that it subtly hints at the struggles of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s marriage.

The lyrics go, “So tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenceless. And, girl, we better stop before we say some s–t / We’ve been testing our patience…I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.” The song further puts the focus on what it takes to keep a relationship growing. The song goes on, “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise…I told you I’d change / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

A fan wrote, “Justin going 21/21 on this album and there’s more to come and i can’t even imagine what he’s going to continue to surprise everyone with. SWAG is so raw and beautiful in every way possible and i’m blown away by his vocals, the production, EVERYTHING!! JB is still him.”

You can now stream the new album Swag on Spotify and Apple Music. The project features guest appearances from Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, and Eddie Benjamin.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack, last year. Recently, however, rumours have been swirling about potential trouble in their relationship.