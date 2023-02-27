Justin Bieber is an avid social media user. The star pop singer from Hollywood, who has tasted success, fame and money at a very young age, continues to be the youth’s inspiration with his work. The ‘Baby’ singer owns a whopping number of 278 million followers on Instagram. Time and again he has shared candid moments with his wife, friends and others, and here we have shared some of his bests:

Here’s when Justin Bieber was on a flight with his wife Hailey Bieber. The couple looked all cute in the pictures, as she posed together. Justin looked adorable in his warm furry white hoodie. Hailey on the other hand looked pretty in her black hoodie that she teamed with long beautiful hair and black nerdy glasses.

Here take a look-

When Hailey could be spotted all excited about the food platter she was digging into and Justin Bieber can spotted looking at her in all amaze. The couple looked cute together in their black casual adorns. Check out-

The time Justin Bieber shared pictures from his London tour, looking all candid in the pictures, wearing a grey t-shirt, he teamed it with yellow beanie cap. Sharing the pictures online, he wrote, “More from Europe 📷: @rorykramer”

Take a look-

When the star was spotted having a walk with her cute doggo in his arms. The star wore printed white full-sleeved jersey t-shirt, that he teamed with green shorts and a suncap. The star singer smiled as he walked on the streets with his doggo in hand.

Have a look-

The time Justin was seen in his casual all blue co-ords. He completed the look with his cap and headphones. Decking it up with his luxe gorgeous white pair of sneakers, the star left his fans with preppy goals.

Check out-