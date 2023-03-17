Justin Bieber has indeed been caught up in plenty of scandal through most of his career. The Baby singer must have done it all, from having to run over a paparazzi with his ride and piling his neighbour’s house to just being incarcerated for ostensibly intoxicated driving. He has since become one of the greatest contentious celebrities in recent history as a result of this.

Given that, are you aware, though, that Justin Bieber is also forbidden from operating in China? According to reports in Pink Villa, the singer is banned from performing in China, due to his “bad behaviour,” the popular pop singer from Hollywood was banned from the country in 2017.

Back in 2017, Beijing’s Culture Bureau released a statement concerning the same. It read, “Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer,” The statement further added, “We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public,”. However, the statement did not add up any further details.

This statement came in response to a fan asking about Justin Bieber’s concert and why no venue had been booked to showcase his concert. Post this, the singer along with several other singers from the world joined the list who were similarly blacklisted by the country.

Well, these controversies are not very new to the Beliebers. However, do you think it was fair of China to ban the singer completely from the country? Let us know in the comments below and for more such exclusive updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com