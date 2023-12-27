Here’s How Ridhi Dogra Steps Into Celebration Mood

Ridhi Dogra is basking in glory for her performance in the film Jawan and her other projects. The actress is among one of the known personalities in the town. She has garnered massive love for her appearance in different shows. On the other hand, the actress keeps up in the headlines with her social media dump. Today, the diva shares a glimpse of how she steps into a celebration mood.

Ridhi Dogra’s Celebration Mood

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ridhi Dogra drops a video featuring herself in a never-before-seen avatar. In the video, Ridhi opens the door of a room full of light and sparkle. With the visuals, it seems like it is full of high energy. The actress enters the room, analyses the situation and gets into a party as she begins dancing with the beats. The enthusiasm and excitement can be seen on her face.

For the party mood, Ridhi Dogra wore a white top tucked in a beige high waist pant and a blacker. With her open hairstyle, she gives her look a breezy touch. The golden layered hoop earrings complement her appearance. At the same time, the minimalistic makeup gives her an edgy look. Sharing this video, Ridhi Dogra, in her caption, wished everyone a great year ahead. “Praying and wishing and hoping there to be a strong rise in energy and light on the positive side. For me and you and all of us. (With several red hearts).”

