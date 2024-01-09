I wish to have the superpower of being invisible at my will: Shruthy Menon

Shruthy Menon, who is known for her work in Malayalam cinema, has appeared in films and web shows like Ganpath, The Test Case, Ray and many more. The actress, who played Sandhya in Shehar Lakhot, directed by Navdeep Singh, gave some amazing answers in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

kind, hard-working, couch-potato.

Are you a tattoo person?

Yes. I have one.

If you could be from any other era what would it be:

It would be 2100. They say that India would be the largest economy by the turn of this century. Would love to see what my country can achieve.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

Become invisible at will.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there.

Oh yes I do. I’m a mix of Shania Twain and Adele, baby! ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ is my weapon of mass destruction of the ears of people who hear me.

Any wild dream you have seen:

Plenty!! Mr. Shah Rukh Khan is a frequent visitor!

Your biggest or weirdest fear:

This is not a fear, but a pet-peeve: I cannot stand another person’s shoe touching my shoe. Weird, no?

Your dream destination:

Artic Circle: the off- limits area!

Your favourite past time:

Lazing on my couch watching movies back to back.