I would love to visit Kazakhstan: Shruthy Menon

Shruthy Menon, who is known for her work in Malayalam cinema, has appeared in films and web shows like Ganpath, The Test Case, Ray and many more. The actress plays Sandhya in Shehar Lakhot, directed by Navdeep Singh. Shruthy loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I prefer travelling by road. I can thus experience the land in all its glory. Plus I get to drive (which I love deeply).

Your most memorable travel was:

This question is a tough one. Each of my travels is meticulously curated. Each place/ people leaves a mark on my mind. If I had to pick one, it would be watching an hour long thunderstorm- lightning show, literally put up for me over Lake Titicaca in Bolivia. I could see the rain inching toward me over a span of 45 minutes. So you can imagine how far ahead of me I could see, lying down on the balcony of my hotel room. And in the middle of this scene, an Alpaca waltzes into my room. I was careful not to upset her in any way, else she’d spit on me!!

Vacation spot you long to go:

The whole planet!! Kazakhstan stands out for me at the moment. The beset of this country, the hospitality of the Kazakhs, I really want to experience it.

Your favourite travel buddy:

That is a secret! Hhahha

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Depends on the place I’m visiting. I like dressing up to the occasion.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

See, you never ask a traveller to pick a terrain!! That’s just unfair!! I’ll say the ocean. I have never dived. Hence, the ocean would be my top pick.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Travel with my favourite travel buddy!! Just that one.

Any road trip experience:

My most memorable road trips were when my parents would drive my sister and I from Bombay (it was Bombay then) to Kerala. We did a road trip during my teenage years and I used to have a massive crush on a boy from school back. One of those times, on a family road trip during my summer break, to Kerala, I would listen to romantic songs on my walkman throughout and imagine him and I holding hands and singing to each other, just like in the music videos or movies. Thinking of it now, it was so cute and innocent, you know? So beautiful these little feelings were and thank you IWMBuzz for reminding me of them!

Dancing, singing or eating – your favourite habit during travel?

Eating! A lot of my travels are heavily influenced by the local food. I seek out the places where the locals go to eat. Obviously, that is where the magic lies.