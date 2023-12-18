I love to travel solo: Khushaal Pawaar of Constable Girpade fame

Actor Khushaal Pawaar who was recently seen in his dream project Constable Girpade on Amazon miniTV, is a travel freak. The talented actor who has been part of iconic films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baaghi 2 etc, is also a noted YouTuber.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Khushaal talks about his travel escapades. He talks about his favourite travel plan, his favourite essentials during travel etc.

Read here at our IWMBuzz.com segment on Travel.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I like to travel by plane and car. We can travel faster in a plane, and we can explore more in car travel.

Your most memorable travel was:

My most memorable travel was to Kashmir and Mandawa when I shot for Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

My Favorite travel buddy:

My friends. I enjoy travelling alone also.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Very casual, frankly comfortable dresses.

Your top three travelling essentials:

A bag with handy toiletries, a pair of extra chappals if the travel is in the car, a T-shirt and a Jacket is a must.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

My preference is to be on a beach.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love solo travelling.

Any road trip experience:

I am excited about road travel, as we can explore newer places and eat in roadside dhabas during travel.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Singing and eating.