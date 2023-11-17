My husband is my favourite travel buddy: Reena Kapoor

Actress Reena Kapoor who is extremely talented and versatile, known for her realistic portrayals on TV simply loves to plan her travel escapades.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Reena talks about her love for travel.

Read here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Car any day to a plane. The boat is the second choice.

Your most memorable travel was:

Camping at a sight in New Zealand. We had to carry our own boat, row it for 3-4 hours, set up our own tents and then cook our own meals. Although the place was heavenly, we could not enjoy it because we were too tired, hungry and troubled by the mosquitoes. That day we realised that we Indians are too used to luxury and real hardcore camping is not our cup of tea. Hahahaha

Vacation spot you long to go to:

Been to Switzerland but can never get enough of it

Your favorite travel buddy:

Husband

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual, casual, always casual. If I had my way I would dress up in casuals even for the parties.

Your top three travelling essentials:

My sun protection mask, sunscreen and my sling bag

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With my husband

Any road trip experience:

Recently we had gone to Kallu waterfall trek in Malsej Ghat. On our way back to Mumbai we explored a new route ( to avoid traffic ) which was 2 hours more but those two extra hours will always remain in my memory. It was so scenic and totally unexplored and untouched by civilisation. It was just pure nature all around with hills, streams, lakes, etc.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

None. I enjoy eating but when I am travelling I just like to be in my own space.