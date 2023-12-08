I would love to visit to Ibiza: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivam Khajuria

Shivam Khajuria, who was seen in Molkki, Mann Sundar and Kumkum Bhagya, is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as a parallel lead. The actor loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Car, I am very much comfortable to drive for hours. I feel I can plan things according to me.

Your most memorable travel was:

Kedarnath Trek. I felt I am close to Shiva. I can’t express in words. After I reached the temple felt like I have won a task. I loved the beauty of the place.

Vacation spot you long to go?

Ibiza

Your favorite travel buddy:

My car

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Solo

Any road trip experience:

I travelled from Mumbai to Dehradun

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating. I am a foodie. Also it gives the essence of culture of that place

Also Read: “The show, Dance+ Pro, intends to bring to life the coolness of “desi” moves with a modern twist!” shares Captain Shakti Mohan from Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro!