I would love to visit Bali: Ashutosh Kulkarni

Young and talented Ashutosh Kulkarni, who play the role of Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in &TV show Atal, loves to travel and explore new places. Hence, the actor got into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Car

Your most memorable travel was:

Chandigarh to Manali

Vacation spot you long to go:

Bali

Your favorite travel buddy:

Myself

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With People

Any road trip experience:

Snowfall while traveling to rohtang pass

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating

Also Read: My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels: Abhilash Thapliyal

Also Read: Netizens shower love on #Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi from Dunki, says, “Emperor of romance back to his forte! Goosebumps! Song of the year is here!”

Also Read: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ booked a magnificent mark! Becomes Indian Cinema’s Official Entry at the 21st Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF)