I would love to visit Bali: Ashutosh Kulkarni

Young and talented Ashutosh Kulkarni, who play the role of Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in &TV show Atal, loves to travel and explore new places. Hence, the actor got into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.
Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?
Car
Your most memorable travel was:
Chandigarh to Manali
Vacation spot you long to go:
Bali
Your favorite travel buddy:
Myself
Styled up or Casual during travel:
Casual
Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:
Hills
Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?
With People
Any road trip experience:
Snowfall while traveling to rohtang pass
Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?
Eating
