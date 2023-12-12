Netizens shower love on #Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi from Dunki, says, “Emperor of romance back to his forte! Goosebumps! Song of the year is here!”

The makers of Dunki have treated the audience with a symphony of unconditional Love, #Dunki Drop 5 O Maahi. Opening up a new chapter of the profound power of selfless love between the characters Hardy and Manu, the song captures the beauty of their love story, resonating deeply with listeners. The song is set against the backdrop of beautiful desert locales, bringing the everlasting romance between Hardy and Manu while underscoring the struggles inherent in their transformative journey. The song with its release has left the netizens talking about it in no time.

The netizens are praising the song while calling it a song of the year. While the song has successfully evoked a goosebumps-worthy experience, the netizens are elated to see the combination of SRK, Arijit Singh, and Pritam, coming back with yet another chartbuster song. Here’s what netizens have to say.

Emperor of romance back to his forte! Goosebumps! Song of the year is here! 🤩 Dunki album is @RajkumarHirani ‘s best album already and Dunki movie will be his best!! Can’t wait for 21st Dec to witness cinematic masterpiece! 🤩#OMaahi #DunkiDrop5 #Dunkipic.twitter.com/Z3WJTITbpg — Yash Paryani (@FilmyYash) December 11, 2023

It's A Pure Melody ❤️🔥

SRK + ARIJIT Combo Does It Again With Top Class Visuals 🔥❤️

Another Chart buster Song #OMaahi#DunkiDrop5 pic.twitter.com/47n6ks08gX — 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐘𝐚𝐠𝐚 (@yagaa__) December 11, 2023

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.