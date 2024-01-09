Hawaii will be my next vacation spot: Nikita Bhamidipati

Gorgeous-looking Nikita Bhamidipati, is known for her work credentials in projects MTS Splitsvilla, MTV Ace of Space, Temptation Island etc. She is a travel freak and sets her own goals when it comes to exploring new places.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nikita takes us through the vision she has for travelling. She talks about her favourite travel memories and more.

Read here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Plane journeys are my favourite. The rush I get when I’m on a plane, travelling to a new city/country makes me feel excited.

Your most memorable travel was:

Last year when I kept going back to Bali, Indonesia time and again. I literally travelled all the way to Bali 5 times last year and I still can’t get enough of it.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Hawaii is where I wanna go!

Your favorite travel buddy:

My mom for sure

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Completely styled up for the gram!🤍

Your top three traveling essentials:

My wallet, my favourite gloss and my passport.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I’m a water baby. I can be on the beach forever.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Lately, I’ve been travelling solo too and although it’s a little challenging, it’s an experience worth experiencing. Travelling with someone is what I usually prefer though!

Any road trip experience:

So many road trip journeys but none that I would want to recall as I hate road journeys….cause I often get sick travelling via road.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Would definitely be all and exploring obviously.