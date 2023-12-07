Neck pillow and sling bag are my favourite travel buddies: Vijay Vikram Singh

Actor and voice-over artist Vijay Vikram Singh is known for his commanding voice as the Narrator of Bigg Boss. He is also a renowned actor having been part of OTT projects like Mirzapur 2, Breathe 2, Special OPS 1.5, The Family Man, The Good Wife etc. He loves his travel expeditions and enjoys when he explores newer destinations.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Vijay Vikram Singh talks about his penchant for travelling and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I like travelling by plane

Your most memorable travel was:

I went to London and Paris this year with my family. That was the best travel in recent times.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Amsterdam

Your favorite travel buddy:

My neck pillow and sling bag.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual

Your top three traveling essentials:

Neck pillow, iPad with downloaded content, travel jacket

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With family

Any road trip experience:

We went to Jaipur by road during Covid and it was an amazing experience as there was hardly any traffic or pollution.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favourite habit during travel?

Eating a lot