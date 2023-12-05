Exclusive: Ritvik Sahore to play lead in Sunshine Productions’ Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV

Sunshine Productions, helmed by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir is presently working on a web series which will showcase the life of the heartland of Delhi. Titled Jamna Paar, the series will be a clutter-breaking concept with its shoot happening in real-life locations. As we know, the production house gave us the amazing TV concept, 12/24 Karol Bagh, which redefined realistic storytelling in television at that time. This show brought together today’s real-life couple Ravi Dubey and Shagun Mehta.

The production gave the OTT viewers an amazing visual treat with Yeh Meri Family 2, for Amazon mimiTV recently. The series starring Juhi Parmar and Rajesh Sharma won great appreciation. The production has Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan going strong on TV on Colors.

We now hear of Dangal fame actor Ritvik Sahore playing one of the main roles. Ritvik has been known for some amazing portrayals in projects Laakhon Mein Ek, Flames, Indori Ishq, Highway Love, Escaype Live etc.

As per a reliable source, “Ritvik will don a very interesting main character for this series.”

We buzzed Ritvik but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer at Sunshine Productions, and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not hear from them.

