Exclusive: Hamari Devrani fame Krishna Gokani Thumbar returns to TV with Chand Jalne Laga

Actress Krishna Gokani Thumbar, who played the lead in Star Plus’ afternoon show Hamari Devrani will be making a major comeback to television soon. She has been roped in to play a crucial role in Colors’ newly launched show Chand Jalne Laga. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. It has Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann playing leads.

Recently, the show saw the entry of Dr Arjun, played by Sheezan Khan. As we wrote earlier, Dr Arjun is a childhood friend of Tara, and has a liking towards her. Soon, the track will proceed towards Arjun proposing Tara and expressing his willingness to marry her.

We at IWMBuzz.com also wrote about the entry of veteran actor Sai Ballal in the role of Dr Arjun’s grandfather. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sai Ballal to enter Chand Jalne Laga

We now hear of Krishna Gokani Thumbar making a comeback to TV with Chand Jalne Laga.

As per a reliable source, “Krishna will play a major role and will be part of Dr Arjun’s family.”

As for Krishna, she got married to actor Khanjan Thumbar, earlier this year in January.

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.

