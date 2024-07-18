RIP: Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Dies After An Accidental Fall Into A Gorge Near Mumbai

There is a sad and shocking development coming this morning. 27-year-old Aanvi Kamdar, who was a Mumbai-based Instagram travel influencer has died, after her accidental fall while making a reel, at Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra’s Raigad. As per the reports that have come in, Aanvi was on a trip with seven of her friends at the waterfall when she slipped and fell into a deep crevice while they were filming a video.

Reports state that there was an extensive rescue operation that was carried out at the gorge. However, Aanvi suffered multiple head injuries when she was brought out of the gorge. She, later, breathed her last at the hospital, as per the media reports.

Aanvi was passionate about making reels associated with travel. She also posted a lot on the monsoon tourism. She had over two and half lakh followers on social media.

“As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,” a rescuer told NDTV. She was later, rushed to the nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died during treatment, said the Mangaon police station official.

This is a very sad and unfortunate mishap which has resulted in the death of a young soul.

RIP!