RIP: Tamil actor and director Manoj Bharathi, son of Bharathirajaa passes away

In a tragic turn of events that has reverberated throughout the Tamil film industry, renowned actor and director Manoj Bharathi, the son of esteemed veteran filmmaker Bharathirajaa, passed away on Tuesday, 25 March 2025 evening due to a heart attack. He was only 48 years old. Industry insiders revealed that Manoj had undergone a heart surgery several months prior and was in the process of recovery. His untimely death has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented individual who had made significant contributions to cinema.

In 1999, Manoj made his acting debut in the romantic drama Taj Mahal, a film crafted under the direction of his father, the renowned Bharathirajaa. This captivating story starred the talented Riya Sen in the lead female role and was penned by the distinguished writer and director Mani Ratnam, known for his masterful storytelling. The film’s enchanting score was composed by the legendary A R Rahman, while the visual narrative was beautifully captured through the lens of cinematographers B Kannan and Madhu Ambat. Following the success of Taj Mahal, Manoj Bharathi quickly established himself in the film industry by participating in a diverse range of projects. Some notable films that stand out in his career include Kadal Pookal, a poignant narrative of love and sacrifice, Alli Arjuna, showcasing his versatility, Viruman, a film that resonated with audiences, and Maanaadu, which further solidified his reputation as a talented actor. Each of these works contributed to his growing legacy in cinema, marking him as a memorable presence on the silver screen.

Manoj Bharathi is survived by his wife Nandana and his two daughters Arshitha and Mathivadhani.

A wave of shock and sorrow has swept through the community as numerous political leaders, renowned actors, and esteemed professionals from the film industry have publicly expressed their grief over the unexpected passing of the talented actor and director. Their heartfelt tributes reflect the profound impact he had on both the art of filmmaking and the lives of those who worked alongside him.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his condolence message said, “I was deeply pained to learn of the demise of actor and director Manoj Bharathi, who is also the son of director Bharathirajaa. Manoj Bharathi, who got introduced through his dad’s film Taj Mahal, went on to create an identity for himself by consistently acting in a number of films such as ‘Samuthiram’, ‘Alli Arjuna’ and ‘Varushamellam Vasantham’. He also attempted a number of things including direction. His unexpected demise at such a young age is shocking. I express my deepest condolences and consolation to director Bharathirajaa, Manoj’s family and friends in the film industry.”

RIP!!