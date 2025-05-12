RIP: Comedian Rakesh Poojary Succumbs To A Heart Attack

Famous Kannada comedian Rakesh Poojary died of a heart attack on the morning of 11 May 2025. He had gone to his friend’s mehendi ceremony in the Karkala area of ​​Karnataka, where he suddenly suffered a heart attack.

It is being said that Rakesh suddenly fell and was immediately rushed to the hospital, but it was too late by then. Doctors declared him dead.

For those who do not know Rakesh, let us tell you that he appeared in the Kannada reality show ‘Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3’ (2020) and became the winner. Rakesh became very famous with his brilliant performance. Earlier, he had also participated in its season 2, where he was the second runner-up.

Rakesh started his career with a theatre group ‘Chaitanya Kalavidaru’, from where he got the base of comedy. Apart from this, he has also appeared in the Tulu reality show ‘Kadli Baje’, which gave him recognition in every household.

Rakesh had once told that he had to give more than 150 auditions at the beginning of his career. He had struggled a lot, but did not give up and reached the top.

His unique comic timing and humble personality won hearts across Karnataka, especially among young aspiring comedians.

His sudden death has come as a big shock to his fans and the entertainment industry.

We, Iwmbuzz.com, pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.