RIP: Actor And Karate Expert Shihan Hussaini Passes Away In Chennai

Renowned actor and skilled karate and archery expert Shihan Hussaini passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, 25 March, succumbing to a courageous battle with blood cancer. His family announced the heartbreaking news via a heartfelt message on Facebook. In a gesture of remembrance and respect, his body will be placed at the High Command, his residence located in the serene Besant Nagar area of Chennai, allowing family members, the public, and his devoted students to come together and pay their final respects. Following this tribute, his body will be transported to the Royapettah Ameerunisa Burial Ground, where solemn final rites will be conducted in honor of his life and legacy.

Here is the Facebook post put up by his grieving family.

Shihan, in addition to being a renowned actor, was a multi-faceted person with immense expertise in combat sports, sculpting, martial arts and archery. He used to tutor students in the above mentioned craft.

He embarked on his acting journey with a memorable performance in Kamal Haasan’s acclaimed film Punnagai Mannan, released in 1986. Following this debut, he enjoyed a flourishing career, contributing to several notable Tamil films, including the blockbuster Velaikaran alongside superstar Rajinikanth and the action-packed thriller Bloodstone. In Vijay’s film Badri, he showcased his versatility by taking on the role of a karate coach, bringing both charisma and depth to the character. More recently, he appeared in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring the talented Vijay Sethupathi, as well as in the lively urban drama Chennai City Gangsters, which highlighted his enduring presence in the Tamil film industry.

RIP!!