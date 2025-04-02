Val Kilmer, Star of ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Batman Forever,’ Passes Away at 65

Actor Val Kilmer, known for his work in both leading and supporting roles across Hollywood, passed away on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed that the cause of death was pneumonia. Kilmer had previously been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and had later recovered.

Kilmer’s career spanned decades, beginning with his debut in Top Secret! (1984), a satirical take on Cold War espionage. Over the years, he took on a variety of roles, including playing musician Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), a performance that earned widespread attention. He also appeared as Elvis Presley in True Romance (1993), contributing to the film’s unique narrative.

In Thunderheart (1992), Kilmer portrayed an FBI agent investigating a case on a Native American reservation. He later starred in The Saint (1997), a film centered on a master thief navigating a dangerous world of crime. One of his most talked-about roles came in Batman Forever (1995), where he took on the role of the iconic caped crusader, facing off against formidable villains.

Throughout his career, Kilmer worked across multiple genres, bringing depth to his performances. His impact on Hollywood was marked by a mix of major roles and supporting characters that left a lasting impression. His passing marks the end of a career that brought a diverse range of characters to the screen.