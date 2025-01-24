Rajpal Yadav’s father passes away; actor pens a note

Actor Rajpal Yadav’s father, Naurang Yadav, passed away in Delhi during the early hours of Friday. According to reports, he had been unwell for the past few days and was receiving treatment at AIIMS, where he breathed his last.

The actor, who was reportedly shooting in Thailand, immediately returned to Delhi upon receiving the news to be with his family. While his team has not issued an official statement, Yadav addressed the loss through a heartfelt post on social media. Sharing a photo with his father, he wrote, “My father has been the biggest driving force in my life. If it wasn’t for your belief in me, I would not be where I am today. Thank you for being my father. I love you.”

The actor’s followers and colleagues expressed their condolences on his post, sharing messages of support during this difficult time.

As known, earlier this week, Rajpal Yadav was in the news after reports surfaced about him receiving a threatening email. Authorities stated the message urged him to treat the matter with “utmost seriousness and confidentiality.”

On the work front, Yadav was recently seen in Baby John. The movie also featured Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent roles.

With the actor dealing with personal loss amidst his professional commitments, his fans have been extending their sympathies and support online. Details about the final rites for his father have not been shared yet.