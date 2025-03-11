South Korean singer Wheesung passes away at 43

South Korean singer Wheesung, known for his contributions to R&B music, was found dead at his residence in Seoul on Monday. He was 43 years old.

Authorities discovered his body after an extended period, stating that he was in cardiac arrest when found. Officials confirmed there were no indications of foul play.

Wheesung, born Choi Whee-sung, began his career in 2002 and gained recognition for his distinctive voice. He played a key role in shaping South Korea’s R&B scene and became a well-known figure in the industry. His music resonated widely, and he built a strong following during the 2000s.

Beyond his own performances, Wheesung worked behind the scenes as a mentor and vocal coach. He also composed and produced songs for various K-pop artists. His collaborations with musicians extended across different genres, and he frequently performed at international music events.

At the time of his passing, he was preparing for an upcoming concert alongside fellow ballad singer KCM in Daegu. His work had received appreciation from experienced artists in the industry, and he remained active in music throughout his career.

His passing marks the loss of a singer who had a lasting impact on South Korea’s contemporary music landscape. Authorities are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death.