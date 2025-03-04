RIP: Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame actress Sunita Shirole passes away

Veteran actress Sunita Shirole who was seen in films like Shaapit, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and TV shows like Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein has passed away. The actress, aged 88, was suffering from multiple ailments and was confined to the bed for a long time. In the year 2021, the actress had appealed for financial help as she could not handle her finances with frequent hospitalization for her kidney ailments.

She had addressed the media for help at that point in time, and had told about her health ailments. She had talked about her recurring kidney ailments, knee problems and the fact that she had gone through an angioplasty too. She was seen stating to the media about her living with actress Nupur Alankar. She had even thanked CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association) for offering a helping hand in giving her a place to live in.

Today, we hear of her sad demise owing to age-related ailments. CINTAA has also expressed its grief on their long-serving member’s passing away.

Actors, friends and well-wishers from the fraternity offer their prayers to her.

RIP!!