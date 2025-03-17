RIP: Veteran Tamil actress Bindu Ghosh passes away

Veteran Tamil film actress Bindu Ghosh passed away at the age of 76 on March 16 at a hospital in Chennai, leaving behind a legacy rich with laughter and memorable performances. Her final rites are scheduled to take place on Monday, offering fans and loved ones a chance to pay their respects. In recent years, Bindu had been battling various health challenges, yet she showed remarkable resilience. Just before her passing, she participated in an insightful interview, candidly discussing her health struggles and reflecting on her illustrious career.

Apparently she was abandoned by her son, and lived alone struggling to come to terms with her finances and health condition. Renowned for her comedic roles, Bindu shared the screen with legendary actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhu, and Vijayakanth, captivating audiences with her talent and charm throughout her vibrant career. Her comic presence with ace comedians Goundamani and Senthil still linger in our memories.

Bindu Ghosh was known for her comedy roles and unique body language. She made her debut with ‘Kalathur Kannamma’, which also marked Kamal Haasan’s debut film. Apart from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, she also shared the screen with comedy legends, Goundamani and Senthil.

Some of her famous films include ‘Kozhi Koovuthu’, ‘Mangamma Sabatham’, ‘Komberi Mookan’, ‘Uruvangal Maaralam’, ‘Dowry Kalyani’, ‘Thoongathe Thambi Thoongathe’, among others.

The Tamil industry to gearing up to bid adieu to Bindu in her last journey today.

