RIP: Malayalam and Tamil actor Ravikumar Menon passes away

Renowned South Indian actor Ravikumar Menon, who made a significant mark in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, has sadly passed away at the age of 50 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. His final moments were spent at Prashanth Hospital in Velachery, Chennai, where he received medical care. The heartbreaking news of his passing was confirmed by his son, leaving fans and the film industry mourning the loss of a talented and beloved figure.

He made his debut in 1975 with the Malayalam movie ‘Ullasa Yaathra’. He has worked in several hit movies like Avargal, CBI 5: The Brain, Puzha, Sakthi, Angadi, Ivar, Aanandam Paramaanandam, Ninakku Njaanum Enikku Neeyum, Orikkalkkoodi, Ankachamayam, Ee Manoharatheeram, Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum, Agrahaaram and many more.

Ravikumar was particularly known for his versatility, choice of roles in playing the protagonist and antagonist with equal ease, and amazing screen presence.

