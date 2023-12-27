I would love to travel solo: Juhi Singh Bajwa

Juhi Singh Bajwa, who is known for her notable roles in serials like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Yeh Hain Chahtein, Yashomati Ke Nandlala, and Vighnaharta Ganesha, is currently seen in Dangal TV’s show Aaina. The actress loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

By car. There’s something magical about the open road, the wind in my hair, and the freedom to stop wherever the heart desires. For me, the journey is just as important as the destination, and there’s no better way to savor every moment than by cruising in a car.

Your most memorable travel was:

Travelled Mumbai to Kashmir by car. Endless landscapes, picturesque valleys, and the sheer thrill of driving from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene beauty of Kashmir. The road trip was not just a travel escapade but a canvas of memories painted with every twist and turn.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My Best Friend. Life on the road is better with a kindred spirit by your side. My best friend is my ultimate travel companion, turning every journey into a symphony of laughter, shared experiences, and unforgettable moments. Together, we navigate the twists of the road and the twists of life.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual. Comfort is key, allowing me to fully immerse myself in the adventure without any fashion fuss.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills and then Beaches

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I have never tried solo travelling but I would love to

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating and eating only