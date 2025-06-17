Saniya Khera on playing Aishwarya in Prem Leela, “It pushed me out of my comfort zone”

Actress Saniya Khera is winning hearts with her performance as a new and different character, Aishwarya, in the Dangal TV show Prem Leela, produced by Gul Khan. Casting Saachi Tiwari and Aakash Ahuja in the lead roles, the show recently crossed the 100-episode milestone, achieving big success. Actress Saniya Khera, who is also part of the show in a negative lead role, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, opened up about the show’s success, her character, her bond with co-stars, and more.

How do you feel about crossing the 100-episode milestone and the show’s performance so far?

Thank you so much. As we reach the remarkable milestone of 100 episodes of Prem Leela, I find myself reflecting on the incredible journey we’ve embarked upon together. This achievement is not just a number; it’s a testament to the dedication, passion, and love poured into every scene, every dialogue, and every character.

To the viewers who have stood by us, your unwavering support has been our guiding light. Your laughter, tears, and discussions have breathed life into our performances, making every moment on screen meaningful.

To my fellow artists and the entire team, this accomplishment is a shared triumph. Each of you has contributed uniquely, creating a tapestry of emotions and stories that resonate with our audience.

How is your bond with the co-stars Saachi Tiwari and Aakash Ahuja?

Despite the on-screen rivalry, our bond off-screen is really warm and full of mutual respect. Both Saachi and Aakash bring such dedication to their craft, and working with them has been creatively enriching. We’ve shared laughter, shared challenges, and learned from each other along the way. That comfort and camaraderie truly help bring authenticity to our scenes together.

Does playing the role of Aishwarya has been challenging for you

Taking on the role of Fake Leela—Aishwarya—was both exciting and challenging. I’ve mostly played positive or neutral characters before, so diving into a fully negative character required a mental and emotional shift. I had to deeply understand her psyche—why she behaves the way she does, what drives her, what insecurities lie beneath her surface.

Physically, too, I had to work on my body language, tone, and expressions to portray a subtler kind of manipulation. Aishwarya isn’t loud—she’s calculated, composed, and strategic. Playing her taught me how to communicate volumes through silences, glances, and half-truths. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow as an actor.

A scene or moment that will stay with you forever from the show

One of the most memorable moments of this journey was the day we filmed the episode where Fake Leela entered the house—completely claiming everything she wanted. Another unforgettable moment was the revelation that Fake Leela’s real name is Aishwarya. The raw emotion, the chemistry between the characters, and the energy on set made those scenes incredibly powerful. They weren’t just turning points in the plot—they were emotionally charged, layered, and a true testament to everyone’s hard work and passion.

If not the character of Aishwarya, which role would you love to play in Prem Leeela

If not Aishwarya, I’d love to play Leela. She has such a rich emotional graph—her journey from love to heartbreak, her strength, vulnerability, and moral compass make her a very compelling character. It would be interesting to explore that depth and contrast, especially since it’s so different from Aishwarya’s world of deception.

What do you think is the USP of the show that has got it the needed traction?

Prem Leela stands out because it weaves timeless emotions like love, betrayal, and destiny into a culturally rooted and emotionally engaging narrative. The love story between Prem and Leela, especially with the twist of childhood love turning into rivalry, mirrors real-life emotional highs and lows.

Every character is well-etched and layered, and I think audiences connect because the situations feel authentic, even when they’re dramatic. Plus, the balance between traditional storytelling and fresh twists has kept viewers coming back.

Many Congratulations On Completing 100-Episode Milestone!