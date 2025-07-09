Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu Cast Sonal Khilwani As Ahana And Adhik Mehta As Arjun: Check Show Time And More Updates

Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu is a new show on Dangal TV, treating the viewers with something new. Produced by Organic Studios Private Limited, this show is helmed by the son of a known producer, Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Sonal Khilwani and Adhik Mehta in the lead. Check more details below.

Main Cast

Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu casts Anupamaa actors Sonal Khilwani and Adhik Mehta as the female and male leads. The duo has paired for the first time in the lead role.

Other Cast

Real-life couple Ankur Malhotra and Ritu Chauhan are playing key roles in the show. Ankur plays the role of the elder brother of the male lead, while Ritu plays the role of his wife.

Other actors like Shantanu Monga and Jiya Rao are also a part of the show in major roles. Shantanu plays the role of the male lead’s elder brother, and Jiya plays the female lead’s bhabhi, Shreya Roy.

In addition, actress Anita Kulkarni is the main antagonist in the show, playing the role of the female lead’s mother-in-law, Durga Devi.

Show Premiere Date And Air Time

Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu on Dangal TV premiered first on June 16, 2025. Also, the show airs from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM.

Summary

This show chronicles the life of the youngest daughter-in-law of a Kolkata-based conservative family. Challenges in her life increase at her in-laws’ house as she dreams of education and dance.