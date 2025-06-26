Tenali Rama Season 2 And Pyaar Ki Raahein To Go Off-Air Soon, Deets Inside

In today’s competitive world, maintaining a long run has become very difficult, leading to shows going off-air within months of their premiere. And now two shows are on the radar to go off-air soon – Tenali Rama Season 2 and Pyaar Ki Raahein. Both shows are in headlines as the makers plan to call it an end.

Sony SAB’s show Tenali Rama Season 2, which has won the hearts of viewers, is confirmed to go off-air soon, but the exact last episode date has yet to be revealed. The show relaunched with a new season on December 16, 2024, as fans demanded. The show casts Krishna Bharadwaj in the titular role of Pandit Tenali “Rama” Ramakrishna. The show also casts Pavitra Punia, Sumit Kaul Manav Gohil, and others.

On the other hand, the show Pyaar Ki Raahein on Dangal TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is also in the red zone as makers are planning to call it an end. According to the reports, the show will air its last episode soon; however, there is no confirmation about the same.

Pyaar Ki Raahein won hearts soon after its release in January 2025, starring Muskaan Kataria and Manav Dua in the lead roles. However, within six months of release, the show is likely to end.

Maintaining a successful run in today’s time has become increasingly difficult; if viewers lose interest in the storyline, it becomes very challenging to regain the top ranking.