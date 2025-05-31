Anupamaa Fame Sonal Khilwani And Adhik Mehta To Play Leads In Dangal TV’s Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu

Dangal TV is known for its unique shows with deep-rooted culture, especially taking stories from North Indian households. And yet again, it is all set to bring something new for the viewers with its upcoming show named Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu. The makers have roped in Anupamaa actress Sonal Khilwani opposite Adhik Mehta for the new show, as per the reports by Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan.

Sonal Khilwani is paired opposite Adhik Mehta for the first time, and it will be a treat

Sonal Khilwani is paired opposite Adhik Mehta for the first time, and it will be a treat to the eyes how the duo captivates attention with their chemistry on-screen. The makers of the show have yet to reveal more details about the show. However, anticipation builds as the name of the show itself suggests it will be full of drama, emotions, and twists.

Sonal is known for her appearance in the Star Plus show Anupamaa, where she played the role of Meenu. Besides that, she has also appeared in shows like Bindiya Sarkar and Shravani. On the other hand, Adhik Mehta was last seen in the Dangal TV show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile. Like Sonal, Adhik has also appeared in the hit show Anupamaa. In addition, Adhik has been part of shows like Bepanah Pyaar and Choti Sarrdaarni.