I would love to visit Amalfi Coast: Tushar Bhardwaj

Tushar Bhardwaj, the Creative Director of shows like Saavi Ki Savaari and Punyashlok Ahilyabai, loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Car, you can just reroute anytime, Since I am “सफर के इश्क़ मे” kind of a guy.

Vacation spot you long to go?

With all the social media hype I am really wanting to visit Amalfi Coast.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My friends

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual for travel but styled up for pictures.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

It’s always on the place or the mood but mostly with someone. As it is rightly said “it’s about the company rather than the journey”.

Any road trip experience:

Many, staring from bunking college to go Dehradun to taking sudden sick-leaves for Goa. Each trip is filled with amazing food and superb stories.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Let’s add one more “meeting”. Meeting people learning their culture, their history, definitely their “local food”, I have learned so many storied which I use in my shows from the people I met on road.

