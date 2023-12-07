“The show, Dance+ Pro, intends to bring to life the coolness of “desi” moves with a modern twist!” shares Captain Shakti Mohan from Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro!

Star Plus is gearing up for another exciting season of their highly acclaimed dance reality show, Dance Plus. With the camaraderie of Remo D’Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus is all set to continue its legacy of keeping audiences hooked on their television screens. Tushar Shetty, along with Sushant Khatri, will be seen hosting the new season.

Indian dance styles’ authenticity with a modern twist will be celebrated through the performances on the show this year. Ever since the new season – Dance + Pro has been announced, audiences have been eager to witness the extravagance and magnificence of this iconic show.

Captain Shakti Mohan shares, “This year Dance Plus promises to be unique as it presents a diverse array of performances, and I’m super excited to be back! The show intends to bring to life the coolness of “desi” moves with a modern twist. Every performance by the contestants is sure to be a visual treat for the audience. So, it’s time for the nation to get ready for the seventh and the most memorizing season of this loved show of Star Plus.”

Dance+ Pro will air on Star Plus from December 16th at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.