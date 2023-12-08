Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: The master planner gets revealed

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) trying to find out about Sunny Sood. As we know, Sahiba has got to know that the man who came as Sunny was none other than Angad. Sahiba found out that Seerat had looked for something in her room and even warned her. Sahiba also went behind Seerat to find out who she was meeting.

As we know, Seerat succeeded in getting the divorce papers signed by Garry (Tushar Dhembla). It will be revealed that there is a boss above Garry. Mannat will also be shown being with Garry in the mission.

Sahiba will come very close to finding out about the man behind the mask. She will spot Seerat and the man who had attacked Angad. She will also spot the manager of the hotel in Mumbai. She will get into the room where Garry is present and will want to look at the main man. However, before this could happen, Mannat will hit Sahiba on her head, thus making her unconscious.

It will also be revealed in the coming episodes that it is Yashraj Baweja who is avenging the Brars, especially Angad and Sahiba for what they did to his son Rumi. He will be seen planning and plotting along with Garry.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 337 7th December Written Episode Update

Sahiba found proof to Seerat getting into her room. She questioned Seerat on her intention. Later, Sahiba followed Seerat when she went to meet Garry.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.