Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ganpath cast grace the set on its first Weekend Ka Vaar

Within the walls of the BIGG BOSS house, time races by like a whirlwind. It has already been a week for the housemates in the most coveted house of the nation. In tonight’s episode, the Dabangg host Salman Khan commences the ‘Vaar’ by assigning the housemates a task. Each contestant must choose one housemate and declare a verdict by characterising him/her as a ‘liar’ on the basis of their behaviour throughout the last week. However, unsatisfied with the votes, the megastar makes the housemates watch contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s argument video and then asks them to reevaluate the names they took earlier. He calls Isha the biggest liar and the most self-obsessed contestant in the house. He not only schools her for making serious allegations on Abhishek but also exposes her for using him at her convenience.

After the heat that erupts from Salman’s task, the star-studded ‘Vaar’ is graced by Tiger Shroff and National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon. Both step on to the stage with the megastar to promote their movie Ganpath. The episode witnesses an outpour of entertainment with many fun moments. Kriti Sanon and host Salman Khan not only playfully mimic the contestants and their disputes but also encourage Tiger Shroff to recite his famous dialogue, ‘Bachhi ho kya?’. No guest appearance wouldn’t be complete without a dance routine. Salman Khan and the cast of Ganpath lit up the stage with their performance to the song ‘Hum Aaye Hain.’

There’s never a dull day on the drama front in the BIGG BOSS house. Apart from the dance and dhamaal, the ‘Vaar’ captures a huge fight between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra because of Isha Malviya. Both are seen hurling insults at each other, but what remains to be seen is how the heated brawl erupted. The sword of elimination still hangs in the air and who will bid the show in its first week will be exciting to watch.