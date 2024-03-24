Inside Avneet Kaur’s Cheat Day Treat, Check Out

The sensational Avneet Kaur is undeniably an inspiration for many when it comes to fashion and fitness. The actress balances fashion with her picturesque figure. With her amazing figure, she rocks her look in any outfit she picks. However this is one side of the Tiku Weds Sheru actress, but her other side is a die-hard foodie. The diva loves to treat herself with delicious food. So, let’s find out what she is treating herself with this weekend.

On Friday, Avneet posted a photo of her weekend treat on her Instagram and shared it. And if you wonder what’s new today, let us reveal it’s a kind of sandwich with bacon. We can see an avocado layer with bacon, alpino, and mayo on the toasted bread. But wait, that’s not all! There are yummy fries with some refreshing mixer. And to drink, there is a glass of refreshing juice.

Work Front

The talented Avneet started her journey as an actress since childhood. Playing roles like Jasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga gained massive fame. In contrast, the actress made her debut in films on OTT with Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. At the same time, she has more than 32.4 million fans on her Instagram handle.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s cheat day food? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.