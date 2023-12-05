Inside Avneet Kaur’s Cheeky London Vacation With Rumoured BF Raghav Sharma

Avneet Kaur and her rumored boyfriend, Raghav Sharma, have been making headlines lately. Adding to the fuming rumors, the duo share a glimpse from their London vacation together. Let’s take a look below.

Avneet Kaur’s Instagram Post

The sensational Tiku Weds Sheru actress drops a series of photos of herself and the beautiful London. In the caption, she wrote, “London during Christmas.” In the images, Avneet can be seen embracing her cheeky style as she dons a black turtle neck mini dress styled with a black belt. The stylish velvet jacket looks bossy. The actress looks like a diva with the netted stockings, blank leather boots, and statement handbags. She poses on the London streets with the huge Christmas tree behind her.

Raghav Sharma’s Instagram Post

Raghav celebrated his birthday recently, and now the handsome hunk shares a glimpse from his London vacation. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Winters in London.” Raghav poses on the streets of London with cricketer Shubman Gill and others. In one of the photos, Raghav poses with Avneet Kaur.

It seems Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma are enjoying their vacation together in London with their friends. Also, the duo may celebrate Christmas together in a foreign place. The visuals are a treat to the eyes.

