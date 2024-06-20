Luv Ki Arrange Marriage: Avneet Kaur Shines In Sunny Weather, Looks Gorgeous In Green Anarkali

Avneet Kaur is basking in the glory of the success of her recent release, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.’ The film, released on June 14, is now trending on the OTT platform Zee5. The trailer received rave reactions, and Avneet’s bubbly character caught our attention. Enjoying the success of her new film, the actress shared new photos from her recent photoshoot. Let’s take a look.

Avneet Kaur Shines In Green Anarkali

Heartthrob Avneet shares stunning photos on Instagram from her latest photoshoot. The actress wears a light green anarkali with a beautiful floral white print. In the simple ensemble, the actress looks enchanting. With her cool look, the actress combines modern charm with traditional allure.

But wait, that’s not all! Avneet adorns her look with an open hairstyle with simple braid details. Her beautiful black eyes, shiny red cheeks, and pink lips complement her appearance. With oxidized jhumkas and bangles, she looks stunning.

In striking poses, Avneet shines bright in the sunny weather. Her sunkissed glow and mesmerizing beauty have left us in awe. Throughout the photos, she flaunts her quirkiness while her charismatic smile steals attention.

Avneet Kaur recently marked her debut on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She made her debut in films with the OTT film Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddique.