Orry Strikes His Iconic Pose Touching Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Fan Says, ‘Twins…’

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, surprised his fans with an adorable photo with parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the photo, Orry strikes his iconic pose, touching Deepika’s baby bump, and Ranveer puts his hand on Orry’s shoulder, creating the same pose. The dazzling photo is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet ceremony on Friday night.

Orry Strikes His Iconic Pose With Deepika Padukone

On Wednesday, Orry treated his fans with the picture of the day on his Instagram handle. In the shared photo, Orry poses standing in between Ranveer and Deepika. For the dazzling Sangeet night, Kalki2898AD actress wore a beautiful purple saree flaunting her baby bump. On the other hand, Ranveer rocked his look in a white kurta with silver intricate work. The trio looked into the camera, their smiles adding to the enchantment of the evening.

As soon as Orry shared the adorable photo, celebrities and fans expressed their opinion in the comments section. A user wrote, “Baby has been Orryfied now.” The second loved how Orry blessed the baby and said, “Orry giving aashirwaad to Deepika’s baby.” However, a user didn’t like this gesture, “How did Deepu allow you to put your hand on her bump?Thanks for the pic though!!it was worth the wait!!.” And the fourth announced, “Twins on the way.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child to be born in September 2024.