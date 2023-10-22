Digital | Celebrities

[Photos] Avneet Kaur explores London nights in abstract print co ord set

Avneet's exploration of London nights in her abstract print co-ord set is a fashion escapade that captures the very essence of this bustling metropolis. Check out photos below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 04:20:48
[Photos] Avneet Kaur explores London nights in abstract print co ord set 863250
Credit: Avneet Kaur Instagram

When the sun sets over the Thames and the iconic London lights begin to dance, you know the city’s legendary nightlife is about to come alive! And who better to lead the way in this sartorial adventure than the stunning Avneet Kaur? In a city known for its fusion of tradition and modernity, Avneet’s exploration of London nights in her abstract print co-ord set is a fashion escapade that captures the very essence of this bustling metropolis. So, get ready for a journey through the enchanting London nightscape, where fashion becomes a passport to unforgettable experiences. As the British say, “Keep calm and dress on” because the night is young, and so is the style!

Decoding Avneet Kaur’s look

Avneet Kaur is taking the fashion world by storm, and her latest ensemble is proof of her style reign. She dazzles in a “HIGH NECK CROP TOP AND MAXI SKIRT CO-ORD SET IN ORANGE ABSTRACT PRINT,” priced at a reasonable Rs 4162. This outfit is like a vibrant burst of sunshine on a London night, ensuring that all eyes are on her. Avneet’s choice of an abstract print is a testament to her fearless fashion spirit, and it’s as if she’s saying, “Why blend in when you can stand out?”

To top off this London-inspired look, Avneet keeps her hair sleek with a pulled-back ponytail, creating a clean canvas for her outfit to shine. Her makeup is a minimal dewy dream, highlighting her natural beauty and making sure her golden hoops take center stage. It’s a look that says, “I’m here to make a statement, and I’m doing it in style.”

[Photos] Avneet Kaur explores London nights in abstract print co ord set 863244

[Photos] Avneet Kaur explores London nights in abstract print co ord set 863245

[Photos] Avneet Kaur explores London nights in abstract print co ord set 863246

[Photos] Avneet Kaur explores London nights in abstract print co ord set 863247

[Photos] Avneet Kaur explores London nights in abstract print co ord set 863249

Avneet Kaur’s style journey is one that’s not just fashionable but also refreshingly affordable. This chic co-ord set is proof that you don’t need a royal budget to rock a regal look. So, take a cue from Avneet and add a dash of affordable glamour to your wardrobe because, in the world of fashion, it’s not about the price tag, but how you wear it. She’s not just slaying the streets of London; she’s slaying the fashion game!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Take the casual denim style code from Avneet Kaur 862436
Take the casual denim style code from Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur Paints Town Red In Red Mesh Dress And Chic Blazer, See Bold Photos 861882
Avneet Kaur Paints Town Red In Red Mesh Dress And Chic Blazer, See Bold Photos
Bellagio Diaries: Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in chic all-white ensemble 861905
Bellagio Diaries: Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in chic all-white ensemble
Too Hot To Handle! Avneet Kaur Takes Dip In Water Wearing Floral Bikini, Watch 861695
Too Hot To Handle! Avneet Kaur Takes Dip In Water Wearing Floral Bikini, Watch
Avneet Kaur celebrates birthday in London, sizzles in a sexy black bodycon gown 861463
Avneet Kaur celebrates birthday in London, sizzles in a sexy black bodycon gown
Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora & Reem Shaikh: Your muse for trendsetting latest blouse sleeve designs 2023 861291
Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora & Reem Shaikh: Your muse for trendsetting latest blouse sleeve designs 2023

Latest Stories

Khushi Kapoor Exudes 'What-A-Babe' Vibe In Strapless White Dress, Check-out Stunning Photos 863377
Khushi Kapoor Exudes ‘What-A-Babe’ Vibe In Strapless White Dress, Check-out Stunning Photos
Inside Blackpink Lisa’s ‘sensuous’ summer photodump, check out 863356
Inside Blackpink Lisa’s ‘sensuous’ summer photodump, check out
Tejasswi Prakash Is Dreamy Allure In Colorful Floral Gown With Statement Choker, See Here 863371
Tejasswi Prakash Is Dreamy Allure In Colorful Floral Gown With Statement Choker, See Here
Varun Dhawan keeps his casual swag high in Abu Dhabi, here’s how 863341
Varun Dhawan keeps his casual swag high in Abu Dhabi, here’s how
In Photos: Monalisa Goes Bold In Plunging Printed Lehenga Set 863279
In Photos: Monalisa Goes Bold In Plunging Printed Lehenga Set
Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead 863421
Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead
Read Latest News