Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are two of the most droolworthy and talented divas that we all get to have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The two of them have been literally ruling the entertainment quotient and vogue game big time with their presence since the very beginning of their childhood and well, today, they deserve all the happiness and success that comes their way. Both Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair Rahmani started their careers at a very young and tender age and well, their ability to foresee things certainly played a huge role in the kind of success that they have been bestowed with today. Each and every time Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair Rahmani burn hearts with precision, internet truly feels the heat and melts in awe for real and in the true sense of the term.

Each and very time Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair Rahmani share cute and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handles, internet genuinely melts in awe and falls in love with her in the true sense of the term. They both love to share new Instagram reel on social media and well, this time, we feel it for real. So, as far as social media content is considered, what’s the latest that we get to see happening at their end? While Avneet Kaur is seen grooving to the beats of a popular western song in her shorts avatar, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, on the other hand, is seen winning hearts in her desi avatar while grooving to the popular song from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and well, we love it. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Wonderful and supremely entertaining for real, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com