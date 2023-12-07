Sexy! Avneet Kaur shines in shimmery off-shoulder bodycon dress

Avneet Kaur is currently exploring London. The Aladdin actress has often shared photos on her social media handle from her exotic trips, and this time as she explores the beautiful royal London, stunned her fans with her pictures from the city. What we are loving the most in the row, is her fashion choice as she looks all shimmery and shiny in her bodycon dress.

Decoding Avneet Kaur’s look

Fashion and Avneet always look synonymous. Kaur has always been headed up with her stylish looks and decks, and here again the diva has stunned us all with her minimal yet super sassy look book. Kaur can be seen wearing a midnight blue shimmery glittery bodycon dress, that goes off shoulder. She picked the stylish bodycon dress with her long wavy hairdo, metallic shimmery eyes and pink lips. Posing like a rockstar with a classy quirky backdrop, Kaur wrote, “I found these pictures damn cool”

See photos below-

Well, this isn’t the first Kaur has amused us with her fashion choices online. Time and again, the actress who has shone with her acting prowess in television shows and in films too, have startled us with her fashion decks.

Speaking of her acting prowess, the actress was last seen in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru, where she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was banked by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films. While Tiku Weds Sheru marked Kaur’s debut movie as lead, she earlier was seen in the movie Mardaani, where she starred alongside the Bollywood luminary, Rani Mukherjee.