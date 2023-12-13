Shine this wedding season in classy lehenga set: Avneet Kaur’s tips

Ready to steal the spotlight this wedding season? Take cues from the style maven herself, Avneet Kaur, as she dazzles in a Mahwish printed silk lehenga that’s worth its weight in gold – or, in this case, Rs 125,500! This ensemble is not just an outfit; it’s a work of art. Picture a printed silk lehenga adorned with intricate handwork that adds a touch of regality to your presence.

Avneet’s fashion prowess extends to the halter-neck blouse, which boasts waist embroidery and a playful tassel at the neckline. It’s the kind of detailing that turns heads and sparks conversations at every turn of the dance floor. But let’s not forget the winning piece – a beautifully carved embroidered dupatta that adds an extra layer of elegance to the entire ensemble.

Adding minimalistic makeover to such heavy lehenga set, is the ultimate masterstroke!

Our leading lady didn’t stop at just the attire; she elevated the look with a high-knotted mid-parted hairbun, giving off vibes of timeless sophistication. Avneet’s makeup mantra for the occasion is clear: less is more. She opted for a minimalistic approach, steering clear of exaggeration and letting her natural beauty shine through.

So, if you’re ready to make a statement at the next wedding on your calendar, channel your inner Avneet Kaur. Remember, it’s not just about the outfit; it’s about the attitude and the confidence with which you carry it. Get ready to turn heads and leave mark on the dance floor – after all, every celebration deserves a touch of Bollywood glam!