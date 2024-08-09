Shovan-Dipsita’s Unbreakable Bond: A Heartwarming Tale of Sibling Love

Shovan Ganguly, a popular singer, and Dipsita Dhar, a politician, are more than just siblings – they are best friends. Despite their different career paths, their bond remains unbreakable. On Dipsita’s birthday, Shovan posted a heartwarming message showcasing their affectionate relationship.

The duo’s age difference is surprisingly only four months, with Shovan being born on April 1, 1993, and Dipsita on August 9 of the same year. Growing up, they were inseparable, often engaging in playful fights and mischief. Dipsita, a fan of Arijit Singh, also enjoys listening to her brother’s music, with “Bandhone Bandhibo” being her favorite song.

In an interview, Dipsita revealed that her brother was the reason she had never learned music. She joked that she didn’t want to wake up early like Shovan did for his music practice. The siblings have a unique relationship, with Dipsita often teasing Shovan during his singing sessions.

Recently, Shovan tied the knot with actress Sohini Sarkar, and Dipsita was overjoyed at her brother’s wedding. She even shared a glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram wall. However, their happiness was short-lived, as they faced a flood of trolls on social media. Dipsita stood up for her brother, stating that such comments had no substance and didn’t affect Sohini.

Despite their different professions, Shovan and Dipsita’s bond remains strong. They are each other’s support system, and their relationship is a testament to the power of sibling love. On Dipsita’s birthday, Shovan’s heartfelt message showcased their affectionate relationship, leaving fans in awe of their special bond.