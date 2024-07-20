Left Leader Dipsita Dhar Shares Heartwarming Moment with Sister-In-Law Actress Sohini Sarkar

Dipsita Dhar, a Left leader and sister of Shovan Ganguly, has shared a heartwarming picture with the newlyweds Sohini Sarkar and Shovan Ganguly. The photo on Instagram shows the trio smiling and posing together, radiating joy and love. Sohini, looking stunning in a white kurti and vermilion, holds flowers, while Dipsita wears a Pink kurti and bindi on her forehead. Shovan was behind the camera.

The post has gone viral, with fans and well-wishers showering their blessings and congratulations on the newlyweds. Dipsita’s caption, “Walking the path of being well together,” highlights the strong bond between the trio.

Sohini and Shovan’s wedding was a breathtaking sight, set in a picturesque farmhouse. The actress looked resplendent in a maroon-colored banarasi and white blouse, while Shovan was a vision in his white Punjabi. Their love story, a modern fairytale, began just a year ago and culminated in a beautiful celebration of their commitment.

Sohini has been sharing pictures from their special day, showing fans their joyous celebration. Their wedding was a dreamy affair, from exchanging vows to dancing to film songs. Dipsita has been sharing unseen moments from the wedding, showcasing her love and support for the newlyweds.

The latest picture posted by Dipsita is a testament to the strong family bond and the love that Sohini and Shovan share. As they begin their new journey together, they have the blessings and support of their loved ones. Personally, I am filled with joy and excitement for this new chapter in their lives. Here’s wishing the couple a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness!