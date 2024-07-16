Love in Full Bloom: Shovan-Sohini Got Married in Traditional Style

Singer Shovan Ganguly and actress Sohini Sarkar, one of Bengali cinema’s most beloved couples, have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in South Twenty-Four Parganas. The couple, who met and fell in love last year during the rainy season, celebrated their first anniversary by exchanging vows in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

Sohini, who recently starred in the film ‘Athai,’ looked stunning in a Banarasi saree and old gold jewelry, while Shovan complemented her in a white silk work dhoti and Punjabi. Close friends and family surrounded the couple as they exchanged vows and started their new life together.

The couple’s wedding photos have been trending on social media, with fans and friends congratulating them on their new beginning. Sohini and Shovan’s love story is a true Bengali romance, and their wedding perfectly ends their fairy tale.

The couple’s love story, which began as a friendship last year during the rainy season, has now blossomed into a beautiful partnership. Their friends and family are overjoyed to see them finally tie the knot. In a recent interview, Sohini’s co-actor Anirban Bhattacharya had hinted at her marriage, saying she might tie the knot if ‘Athai’ became a hit. Sohini had playfully dodged the question, but it seemed she was hiding a secret. This journey from friendship to marriage is a testament to the depth of their relationship.

The actress wanted to keep her marriage a surprise, and her smile gave away the hint. This decision to keep their marriage private shows the couple’s respect for their relationship and their desire to share their joy on their own terms. Now, the couple is enjoying their new life together, and their fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for them. Shovan and Sohini are all set to start their new journey together, and their love is in full bloom.